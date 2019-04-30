Schumer, Pelosi strike deal with Trump to move forward with infrastructure

Democratic congressional leaders said Tuesday that they'd reached an agreement with President Donald Trump to move forward with a "big and bold" $2 trillion infrastructure deal and will meet with him again next month to discuss how to pay for it.

Speaking outside the White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calf., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed optimism about their ability to work with the commander in chief, with whom they've had a shaky relationship in recent months.

Schumer and Pelosi said Tuesday that they and Trump had agreed that the package's price would be $2 trillion and would focus on roads, bridges, highways, water, the power grid and broadband internet expansion.

They said they had agreed with Trump to meet again in three weeks to discuss how to fund the package.

"We told the president we needed his ideas on funding," Schumer said.

Both Schumer and Pelosi spoke positively of the meeting, praising the president's approach.

Pelosi called the session a "very productive meeting" and said she was "very pleased" with Trump's "positive attitude."

"This was a very good start, and we hope it will go to a constructive conclusion," Schumer said.

He added that "there was good will in this meeting … which is different than some of the other meetings we have had, which is a good thing."

Those remarks appear to reference the pair's meetings with Trump last winter related to funding for the president's proposed border wall and the government shutdown.

In December, the three lawmakers bickered in an explosive public meeting over the president's promised wall and threat to shutter government agencies if Congress didn't fund it. Then, in January, Trump reportedly walked out of a closed-door meeting with congressional leaders after Pelosi told him she wouldn't fund his wall even if he ended the shutdown.