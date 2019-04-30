Rain hampers cyclone relief effort in Mozambique

Heavy rain is continuing to hamper the relief effort in Mozambique, which is struggling to deal with the aftermath of the second cyclone to hit the country in a little over a month.

The death toll from Cyclone Kenneth has risen to 38, with some 30,000 homes destroyed. Only last month, Cyclone Idai killed at least 600 Mozambicans. Helicopters are needed to bring aid to remote regions but the continuing rain is making it too dangerous for flights to be authorised. The United Nations announced has some €11 million in emergency aid to help the region.

Nick Finney, Save the Children’s Response Team Leader in Mozambique, told Good Morning Europe: “The rain has become a big problem. Since Sunday the rain has caused real problems getting to some of the cyclone hit areas by road, and we’ve also found the limited number of helicopters that are available cannot fly because of the weather.”

He said victims were finding it difficult to cope with the situation: “Families and children have been reeling. They haven’t experienced anything like this before in this part of Mozambique. They didn’t understand what had happened and now they are confused and bewildered by what happened to their lives and wondering when people can come the help them”.

