Activists climb aboard rig to protest against new oil and gas drilling in the Norwegian Arctic

Four activists from Greenpeace climbed onto a rig to protest against oil and gas drilling in the Norwegian Arctic.

The action happened at the West Hercules rig owned by deepwater drilling company Seadrill and anchored off Hammerfest, continental Europe's northernmost town.

The rig is due to drill a well in the Equinor-operated production license 859 in the eastern part of the Barents Sea, some 435 kilometres (270 miles) northeast of the coast of continental Norway.

Norway is western Europe's largest oil producer and Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Russia.