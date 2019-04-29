Angolans hold solidarity concert for Mozambique

Throughout Angola, a solidarity movement has grown up in support of victims of the two cyclones that have hit Mozambique over the last six weeks.

The two countries have strong cultural ties - they're the largest Portuguese-speaking nations in Africa - and Saturday saw a fundraising concert in Luanda.

“We’ve united the whole country from North to South, to create a chain of solidarity that goes east to Mozambique,” said Manuel Cabingano Manuel, Campaign Operations Coordinator from Angolan state television TPA. “We collected 110 tons up to now and just today we collected another seven tons.”

The concert was shown live in both countries and featured more than 50 artists.

The show was scheduled to last five hours but went on late into the night - driven by the enthusiasm of the 14,000-strong crowd. Attendance was free but donations encouraged.

Euronews's Michel Santos was there.

Watch Michel’s report in the video player above