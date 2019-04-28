Sudan's military council agrees to form joint body with opposition

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition groups have agreed to form a joint body to lead the country as it transitions from 30 years of autocratic rule under Omar al-Bashir.

The agreement came as the parties held their first formal discussions -- but they have yet to agree on the make up of the body and the number of seats assigned to each side.

"We have to consider and look at the transitional period, not as a period of governance, it is a period of reconciliation, it is a period of rebuilding, it is a period of rehabilitation," Dr. Amjad Fareed, a spokesperson for the opposition umbrella group the Sudanese Professional Association, said on Saturday. "So we are looking for qualified cabinet, a qualified government, that can actually solve the problem rather than implementing political programmes."

Bashir was overthrown after 16 weeks of protests triggered by an ongoing economic crisis. But protesters haven't let up since his ouster -- demanding a rapid handover to civilian rule.

The TMC has arrested some former officials, announced anti-corruption measures and promised to give executive authority to a civilian government. But it has signalled that ultimate authority would remain in its hands, leaving protesters frustrated.