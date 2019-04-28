Scottish independence: "It's time," says SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon

Britain's parliamentary system is "broken" Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon told a party conference in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Sturgeon argues that the changed circumstances of Brexit mean Scots now deserve a fresh choice, accusing the UK of ignoring Scotland's views on the shape of post-Brexit economic relations with the EU.

"It is time for Scotland to become independent,'' she said, to roaring applause.

In a referendum in 2014, Scots rejected leaving their 300-year-old union with England and Wales by 55 percent to 45.

Since 2014, support for secession has been stuck at 45 percent. But a YouGov poll on Saturday (April 27) found backing at 49 percent after Sturgeon this week outlined her "Indyref2" plans.