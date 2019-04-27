Trains over planes, plastic-free kitchens and beauty brands leading the way

Here at Living It, we take so much inspiration from the world around us. So when it comes to sustainable news, we’re all ears. From transport to fashion, beauty to cooking, we’re interested in all the internet has to offer, A.K.A. just anything eco-friendly.

H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers

Refinery29 delve into the high street retailer’s new conscious collection. Read it here

Greta Thunberg's train journey through Europe highlights no-fly movement

The Guardian reports on the 16 year old girl from Sweden who is prompting more and more people to travel sustainably by train, rather than taking flights, in her recently launched flygskam campaign.

Read it here

5 Ways To Give Your Kitchen A Plastic-Free Makeover

Huff Post have rounded up the most innovative ways you can reduce your plastic usage in the kitchen – we guarantee you may not have thought of them before! Read it here

How Much Do You Know About Climate Change?

A simple and very informative article on Buzzfeed, teaching you all the climate change basics. Do you know what the greenhouse effect refers to? Or what exactly the effect of fossil fuels does to our planet? Read it here

5 Big Beauty Brands That Are Tackling the Industry’s Plastic Problem

Love beauty? Love the planet? You’ll love Vogue’s new round-up of all the biggest names in skincare and make up to be tackling the industry’s plastic problem. Read it here

