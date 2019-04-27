German CDU and CSU unite on common platform for European elections

Leaders of the German conservative parties, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), have launched their joint campaign for the European Parliamentary elections next month.

The two parties say they will put aside their differences for the European elections and stop their political infighting.

Their candidate Manfred Weber also spoke out against nationalism

"This year 2019 we will protect our Europe against nationalists and egoists," he said.

"It is our Europe. And we won’t let anyone take this away from us.”

“Europe - where we live now - is in the first place a Christian democratic Europe. A political development our party family initiated.”

Weber is one of the front-runners to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.

He will be the candidate for the European Party EVP (or European People’s Party).

This is the first Time the CDU and the CSU have adopted a common programme for the European elections.

Elections take place on 26th May.