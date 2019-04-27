Donald Trump pulls US out of Arms Trade Treaty

Donald Trump has said he is pulling the United States out of an international arms treaty designed to prevent weapons being sold to those who abuse human rights.

Trump made the announcement at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, signing an order to the US Senate to stop the ratification process.

The 2013 Arms Trade Treaty, which puts restrictions on weapons exports, was signed by then President Barack Obama but never ratified by the Senate.

Neither China nor Russia have signed the agreement, leading conservatives to argue that acceptance would put US businesses at an unfair disadvantage.