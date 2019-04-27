Cyclone Kenneth pounds Mozambique

Heavy rains are pounding northern Mozambique in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth - raising fears of a new humanitarian disaster, just six weeks after the Cyclone E-dai devastated the region, killing more than a thousand people.

Five people have been killed in Mozambique in the latest storms - with have brought with them wind surges of 280 kilometres per hour.

The cyclone had already killed three people in Comoros before moving on to Mozambique.

Some 30 000 people have been moved out of the most vulnerable locations and into shelters, but with more rain forecast in the coming days, aid agencies say the risk of flooding and landslides is high.