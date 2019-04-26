'Political predators preying on migration crisis,' says EU top job candidate Timmermans

Frans Timmermans, the socialist candidate for the EU's top job, told Euronews that political predators were taking advantage of the so-called migration crisis.

"The problem arises from the time in 2015 and 2016 when clearly we were not in control of the crisis. Since then we have taken steps to regain control of the crisis. We're not there yet but we're getting there," Timmermans said.

"The only thing is that now political predators are preying on the fact that people feel that we can't get in control of this and playing identity politics, saying these people don't belong here, they are a threat to us and we need to stand firm against that," Timmermans continued.

"We need to remain a safe haven for real refugees but we also need to say to people who don't have the right to asylum that they need to return to their places of origin," he said.

Timmermans is among those hoping to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission after May’s elections.

