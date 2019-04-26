SAS pilot strike could hit 170,000 passengers

A three-day SAS pilot strike that began Friday in Norway, Sweden and Denmark could disrupt some 170,000 passengers, the airline said.

Flight crews went on strike on Friday after wage talks broke down, leading the carrier to cancel hundreds of flights, the company and mediators said.

Labour unions had earlier this month called for 1,500 SAS pilots to go on strike on April 26 if no agreement was reached on wages and other issues after an earlier round of talks failed to bear results.

"The two sides were too far apart, and there was no reason to believe that a compromise could be reached," the office of the National Mediator of Norway said in a statement announcing the breakdown of the Norwegian talks.

A Danish mediator told Reuters talks had broken down there too, while SAS earlier announced a strike among its Swedish pilots.

"As a consequence of the strike, domestic, European and long-haul flights have been cancelled ... Flights operated by SAS Ireland and airlines that are subcontractors of SAS will not be affected," the airline added.

The airline urged customers travelling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to check its website for updates.