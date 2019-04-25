Road Trip Europe Day 29: Thessaloniki - "We can’t dream here"

With the EU Parliamentary elections four weeks away, Euronews is counting down by taking a road trip across the continent to speak to voters about the issues that matter to them. We are visiting towns and villages around Europe – inviting people to talk about what's on their minds, ahead of what is a key vote at a crucial moment for the European Union.

On the next stop of the trip, Euronews Correspondents Bryan Carter and Fay Doulgkeri decided to speak to students at a university in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Populism is the topic in a political science class at the University of Macedonia. The movement sweeping across Europe, which, in the context of the economic crisis, also shook the Greek political establishment.

With so many students in Greece facing the prospect of either unemployment or low-paid jobs, brain drain has become a worrying trend that has not faded since the official end of the crisis last year.

"To be honest I don’t want to stay in Greece. That’s because I see and I realise that we can’t dream here, we can’t have a future that belongs to the young people, to the young generations," one student said.

Spyros Litsas, associate professor of international relations at the University of Macedonia says that in the next decades they could "face tremendous issues" regarding their welfare system, as a result of brain drain.

In this part of Greece, called Macedonia, the recent name-deal with the now-called Republic of North Macedonia, is an issue that voters are likely to keep in mind as they head to the polls. But, not everybody in Thessaloniki opposes the deal.

"I’m pro-deal, because I have studied history, I know what happened before. I don’t support any political party or any specific political orientation totally. I know more or less where I put myself politically, but I’m not radical. I think that what happened was a very good thing. Historically it’s very correct," one woman told Euronews.

When Greeks go to the polls next month, it appears that many of them will do so to express their feelings about domestic, rather than EU issues.

Click on the player above to watch the full report.