Czexit leader hosts European nationalist rally in Prague

Czexit supporter Tomio Okamura is hosting a joint rally of European nationalist leaders in Prague on Thursday evening.

Okamura is an advocate of a referendum on the Czech Republic’s membership of the European Union. He’ll be joined by Marine Le Pen from France and Geert Wilders from the Netherlands, while Italy’s Matteo Salvini is expected to send a video message of support. The Europe of Nations and Freedom parliamentary group has ambitions to form the largest single group in the European Parliament after next month's elections.

Reporting from Prague for Good Morning Europe, journalist Luca Rovinalti said Okamura had been using social media to call on supporters to rally against immigration and “diktats” coming from the European Union.

