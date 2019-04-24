European Sleepover: Working hard on a French vineyard

Ahead of Euronews' European elections coverage, we're out and about to find out what you want for the future of the EU. Our reporter Stuart Oates has been sofa surfing across the continent, staying with locals to find out what's important to them. In this instalment, he's in France.

At a vineyard just south of Lyon, Stuart shared a magnum of wine with a young winemaker as he discussed the merits of the European Union - and tried some dreaded blood sausage!

Watch the latest sleepover in the player above.