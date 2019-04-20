Police in Northern Ireland arrest two suspects over journalist Lyra McKee's killing

Police in Northern Ireland hunting the killer of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested two suspects.

The arrests come after CCTV and mobile phone video showed the 29-year-old reporter's final moments during rioting in the city's Creggan district on Thursday night.

The hooded attacker appears to step out from behind cover and fire towards police and onlookers.

The detective leading the investigation called Lyra's killing "senseless and appalling beyond belief."

A native of the city, she was a well-respected young reporter and seen as a rising star of investigative journalism.

On Friday night friends and officials from both sides of Northern Ireland's political divide gathered for a vigil in her honour.