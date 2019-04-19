BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

World

Notre Dame tragedy inspires fundraising for burnt Louisiana churches

 Comments
By Kelly Valencia 
Greater Union Baptish Church
Greater Union Baptish Church
Text size Aa Aa

Three churches destroyed by fires in the United States have seen a spike in donations following the flooding of funds to Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Fundraising has topped €1.8 million to help save the churches in Louisiana after a widespread social media campaign which gained traction after millions of euros were donated to the restoration of fire-ravaged Notre-Dame.

On Tuesday afternoon, the three churches had raised just €160,000 but 24 hours later, donations to the Go Fund Me page had reached €1 million.

After the devastation to Notre-Dame, activists and politicians in the United States called for attention to be thrown to the three churches, with figures such as former first lady Hillary Clinton weighing in.

A man has been arrested and is being charged in connection with the destruction to the three Louisiana churches.