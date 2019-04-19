Notre Dame tragedy inspires fundraising for burnt Louisiana churches

Three churches destroyed by fires in the United States have seen a spike in donations following the flooding of funds to Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Fundraising has topped €1.8 million to help save the churches in Louisiana after a widespread social media campaign which gained traction after millions of euros were donated to the restoration of fire-ravaged Notre-Dame.

On Tuesday afternoon, the three churches had raised just €160,000 but 24 hours later, donations to the Go Fund Me page had reached €1 million.

After the devastation to Notre-Dame, activists and politicians in the United States called for attention to be thrown to the three churches, with figures such as former first lady Hillary Clinton weighing in.

A man has been arrested and is being charged in connection with the destruction to the three Louisiana churches.