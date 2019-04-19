Climate protesters are blocking Ministry of Ecology and headquarters of multinationals at La Défense

Hundreds of climate activists are blocking access to the French Ministry of Ecology, Energy and Sustainable Development and the headquarters of Société Générale, Total and EDF in Paris.

As part of the International Rebellion Week led by Extinction Rebellion, more than 14 climate groups called to ‘block the Republic of Polluters’. They denounce the ‘immobility’ of President Macron and his ‘toxic alliances with big polluters’.

This is one of the biggest civil disobedience mobilisations ever organised in France.

Since the beginning of the week, thousands of Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked roads, bridges and headquarters in England. A similar disobedience action was organised in London on Wednesday, when climate protesters glued themselves to a train.