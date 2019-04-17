'May God Rest Their Soul!' Trump predicts he'll face either Biden or Bernie

President Donald Trump predicted Tuesday night that the last two Democrats left standing at the end of the primary campaign will be former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

He also seemed to suggest either will be a goner once he faces Trump.

"I look forward to facing whoever it may be," Trump tweeted. "May God Rest Their Soul!"

That last phrase, typically used when speaking about the dead, signals a hope for the deceased person's peace in the afterlife. Trump did not elaborate on his remark.

Sanders, a Vermont independent, responded to the president on Twitter about an hour later, saying, "Looks like President Trump is scared of our campaign. He should be."

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Biden has yet to announce whether he will run for president, although he and Sanders have occupied the top two spots in early polling. Sanders, who led the Democratic primary field in first-quarter fundraising, is coming off of a well-received Fox News town hall event that seems to be grinding the president's gears.

Trump tweeted about Sanders' appearance Tuesday morning, writing, "So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @Fox News."

"Not surprisingly," he added, moderator Bret Baier and "the 'audience' was so smiley and nice. Very strange."