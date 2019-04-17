Green campaigners accuse Nestle over single-use plastics

Environmental campaigners Greenpeace demonstrated outside Nestle's headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, accusing the company of not doing enough to reduce single-use plastics.

Activists sailed in canoes and kayaks on Leman Lake with banners, put a giant creature made of plastic in front of the company's headquarters and unfurled a giant banner.

Common single-use items include straws, coffee stirrers, soda and water bottles. Millions of tonnes of plastic end up in our oceans each year.