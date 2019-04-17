Police drag climate change activist off London train after he 'superglued himself' to the door

Travel disruption has been reported at a busy commuter station in London as a third consecutive day of protesting over climate change has got underway.

Activists with the Extinction Rebellion group were pictured standing on top of a train at London's Canary Wharf station on Wednesday morning, while another activist on the platform below said he had superglued himself to the door.

Reuters

The protesters maintain that governments are not taking climate change seriously enough, and are demanding that a state of "climate and ecological emergency" be declared.

In order to attract attention, the protesters are deliberately trying to get themselves arrested — more than 200 arrests have been made during the demonstrations in the last three days.

"Intentional arrests for criminal damage allow Extinction Rebellion to take this core strategy into the courts," the group said in a statement on Monday.

"Trials that result from acts of criminal damage provide an opportunity to tell the courts that without an urgent and radical change of course, the consequences for humanity and life on Earth are likely to be catastrophic."

Mark Ovland 'superglued himself' to the door Reuters

Extinction Rebellion activist Mark Ovland, who glued himself to the train door on Wednesday, told the group's livestream "we're doing what it takes".

A Transport for London worker appealed to the group to move their protest elsewhere, but the activists refused.

"Unfortunately it's going to take this kind of minor disruptance to get the government to act on the climate emergency," one protester on top of the carriage said.

Ovland added: "We're non-violent. We're here because we don't want violence — to ourselves, to the world, to anything."

Transport police were later pictured dragging the 35-year-old away from the platform, while officers also climbed onto the carriage roof to carry the other protesters down.