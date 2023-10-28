EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Pro-Palestinian rallies in the UK, Europe call for peace in Gaza

Demonstrators carry a Palestinian flag as tens of thousands of protesters march in London in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to demand an immediate ceasefire
Demonstrators carry a Palestinian flag as tens of thousands of protesters march in London in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to demand an immediate ceasefire Copyright Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images
By Kristina HarazimEuronews with AP
Tens of thousands of people have joined pro-Palestinian rallies in the UK and Europe, as Israel expands its response to the deadly Hamas attack of 7 October. They come after a majority of nations voted on Friday for a United Nations resolution calling for a ''sustained ﻿humanitarian truce'' in Gaza.

Protesters flooded the streets of central London on Saturday, denouncing Israel's bombing of the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,000 police were deployed to monitor the demonstration.

Israeli air strikes have killed more than 7,700 people in Gaza in the three weeks since the Hamas militant group attacked Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel said at least 1,400 people have been killed by Hamas fighters.

A pro-Palestinian rally was also held in Paris in defiance of a ban.

French authorities have cited security concerns.

Activists have argued the ban violates the right to freedom of expression.

Last week France's Conseil d'Etat, or Council of State, which decides matters of government policy, ruled that demonstrations in support of Palestinians cannot be categorically banned, but should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also gathered in Rome where they called for peace in the Middle East.

It was the second rally in 24 hours.

The United Nations' resolution calling for a ''sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities'' garnered support from a majority of nations on Friday.

The UN said a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas was needed to allow more aid to reach civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel this week expanded its response to include ''targeted'' raids against Hamas in northern Gaza.

On Friday, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admineral Daniel Hagari said ground forces were ''acting with great force... to achieve the objectives of the war''.

The Israeli government has said its strikes target Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate from among civilians, putting them in danger.

