Mueller's report on Russia and Trump to be made public Thursday

Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the Russia investigation and President Donald Trump is expected to be made public Thursday morning, the Justice Department said Monday.

Washington has been waiting for the release of the report, which has put Attorney General William Barr at loggerheads with congressional Democrats who have demanded the entire, unredacted document since Mueller recently concluded his nearly two-year investigation.

Six House Democratic committee chairs sent a letter to Barr last month requesting that he submit the full report be delivered to Congress by April 2. Barr missed that deadline.

Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress last month summarizing Mueller's report that said the special counsel found no proof that Trump or anyone associated with his campaign criminally colluded with Russia. Barr also said Mueller reached no conclusion about whether Trump obstructed justice, but did not exonerate the president.

"(W)hile this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," the special counsel said in his report, according to Barr's letter.

Barr said Mueller declined "to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment," leaving it up to the attorney general to choose whether to pursue obstruction charges against the president. Barr stated that he and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein both concluded, without consulting Mueller, that based on the special counsel's findings Trump would not face an obstruction of justice charges for allegedly attempting to impede the investigation.

Trump, meanwhile, has said Mueller's report represents a total exoneration.

NBC News previously reported, that some members Mueller's team have expressed frustration that Barr cleared Trump of obstruction of justice, and they believe the evidence that Trump sought to thwart the investigation is stronger than Barr suggested, according to a U.S. official who has spoken with the members.