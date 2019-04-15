Month of March second warmest ever

Climate-Update, in conjunction with the European Earth Observation Programme Copernicus, presents the latest monthly update on the global climate: last month was the second warmest March ever as worldwide temperatures continue to rise.

The month of March was the second warmest ever on record. Parts of the Middle East were much wetter than average with heavy rain leading to flash flooding in the region.

Iran under water

Three straight weeks of rainfall submerged much of Iran. The province of Golestan in the north-east of the country received 70% of its average annual rainfall in one day and dams are currently reported to be 95 percent full raising fears of further flooding.

East Africa floods

Tropical cyclone Idai also brought devastating floods to Eastern Africa causing large-scale loss of life. It's estimated at least nearly 850 people died. Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe were all badly hit by the storm as was Madagascar.

State of global glaciers

Experts estimate melting glaciers have lost more than 22 meters in ice thickness since 1960. Last week scientists announced that the ice loss from glaciers over the past decade accounts for up to 30% of the observed sea-level rise.