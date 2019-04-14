Last series of 'Game of Thrones' promises to thrill

"Game of Throne" fans will be glued to their screens as the last and eighth season begins on the 14 April US time at 9 pm which is 2 am in the UK or 3 am in France.

But how will the actors who worked on it, feel when it all comes to an end. John Bradley who plays 'Sam' isn't sure.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel when the last episode goes out. I imagine I'm going to be sad. I imagine I'm going to be proud, happy on some level, but I just don't know. I'd like to watch it alone but I don't think she'd put up with that, to be honest with you."

The spectacle, costing 13 million euro's per episode, premiered the first episode of season 8 last week in New York but there have been no major plot spoilers after the viewing, fortunately. But it promises to thrill.

_Watch the trailer by clicking on the player above.

_