The Turkish government's crackdown following the failed coup in 2016 has seen hundreds of thousands of teachers, judges, soldiers and journalists sacked and silenced.

We spoke to a Turkish musician who made abuse and violation of human rights the centerpiece of his art.

Suvari Öztürk is a Turkish songwriter, performer and interpreter.

He wrote a song called “Enkaz” which means “wreckage” - a not so subtle reference to what's happening these last years in Turkey.

In his songs you hear him talk about the violation of human rights in Turkey.

Suvari is now on tour in Europe and in the United States.

“The wreckage” is about pain, disappointment and anger.

When we look at our people we see deep divisions between them, he says.

Love and respect are lost. People are split, brothers are becoming enemies, families are torn. This is what I tried to explain in this song.

He plays us a song about children dying in the Mediterranean while trying to flee Turkey.

A reality in today's Turkey. “Humanity and human dignity are the most important values that should be kept at the center of life," he says, adding "because then there is no need for religions or races to divide people up.