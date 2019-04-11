Watch live: MPs react to new Brexit deadline of October 31

The UK's parliament reacts to last night's EU summit in Brussels, where a six-month extension to Article 50 was agreed.

The first address will be from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

And this afternoon at 1300 BST/1400 CEST - Theresa May will address the House of Commons before the whole lot take a break for Easter right when it just got interesting again.

Attorney General

Cox begins by assuring members that leaving the EU will not affect human rights policy.

Chris Bryant asks what the UK is to do regarding justice if the European Arrest Warrant is no longer available.

No mention of the October 31 deadline agreed by EU leaders in the early hours of this morning.

Why make Taxpayers fork out for EU elections?

Mark Francois, perhaps predictably, responded indirectly to the new deadline with the tacit acknowledgement that the UK will have to participate in EU elections next month.

He railed against the idea of spending "100 million pounds of British taxpayers money electing 73 members to the European Parliament to serve for a maximum of five months."

Cox said it doesn't "to the outside eye look sensible" to hold such election when the entire country is expecting us to leave. But we are under a legal obligation to do so. However, Cox went on: "Let us ratify the Withdrawal Agreement, and we're out!."

The SNP's Pete Wishart made a selection of Halloween-based jokes at Theresa May's expense. There is no more appropriate date, he asserted.

There's no business like...no business

Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, has published the business scheduled to be discussed in the house the first week the members come back from Easter break. No mention of Brexit whatsoever.

Watch those reactions in the player above.