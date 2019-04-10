Road Trip Europe Day 18: High-speed rail line divides alpine communities

Euronews correspondents Jack Parrock and Elena Cavallone are taking a look at how a tunnel being dug through the Alps between France and Italy is set to be a huge issue for voters.

The €8.4 billion project is 50% funded by the European Union, and 25% funded by both French and Italian governments.

This tunnel is part of an overarching European plan to connect Europe with high speed trains. But residents in the Italian Alps fear for the future of their communities.

