UK lords approve Brexit law forcing May to consult parliament on delay

Britain's House of Lords on Monday approved legislation that will give parliament the power to scrutinise and even change Prime Minister Theresa May's request that the European Union agree to delay Brexit until June 30.

The legislation, which is being passed despite government opposition to it, will now return to the elected House of Commons for further consideration with a view to being finalised and turned into law later on Monday.

The UK is currently scheduled to leave the EU on April 12.

Britain's exit from the EU has already been delayed once but May is asking the bloc for yet more time as she courts veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour Party wants to keep Britain more closely tied to the EU after Brexit.

May heads to Berlin and Paris on Tuesday to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron and will be phoning other leaders before setting out the case for another delay at Wednesday's emergency EU summit in Brussels.