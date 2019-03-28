Watch: Turkish man flies with umbrella in strong winds

Strong winds in Turkey saw one man take flight, Mary Poppins style, as he tried to stop an umbrella stand flying away at a market in the town of Kadirli.

Dubbed Turkey's first astronaut (or "AstroNOT"), market worker Sadik Kocadalli tried to secure the bar umbrella with the help of three friends, but was lifted off the ground for several feet as he clung to the stand.

He said: "We were working and the wind picked up. When the wind got stronger I noticed the umbrella moving so I tried to save it from flying away by stepping on it. And when I stepped on it, it lifted.

"It went up three, four metres (nine-13 feet) and I thought, 'this won't work' so I jumped down. Thankfully, I am OK. The umbrella hit a pole and fell back down."

CCTV video of the incident went viral after it was released by Turkish press agency Anadolu and Turks responded on Twitter with a flood of memes, with users guessing where the intrepid Kocadalli might have landed.

One coined a hashtag, calling Kocadalli "Turkey Space Agency's first #AstroNOT".

While another congratulated the crew of the Turkish-made umbrella spacecraft on their moon landing.