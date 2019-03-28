Giving immigrants faster access to employment

Persons are at the centre of the approach of the "One stop future shop" program. This project have been running for three years in a sensitive district of Goteborg (Sweden) which hosts many immigrants.

Samira Savarani, Innovation & Business Center, Advisor:

"We meet them in the beginning of their time in Sweden, actually, because we have realized that for immigrants coming to Sweden it takes nine years to enter the job market, think to it: none years to enter the job market. It's a disaster, it's my point of view. We need to do something and we need to do it fast. These people we are meeting are at the centre of our job, that's the most important thing, to listen, to understand what the person is aking for. You cannot just finding something and saying: this is good for you. No, the person needs to say what is good for himself"