Fast food's 2,000-year-old ancestor unearthed in Pompeii

If you thought fast food was a 20th-century invention, time to think again!

Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have unearthed a remarkably well-preserved "fast food" counter.

The frescoed thermopolium, as these counters are called, was discovered in Regio V, a site located in the north of the ancient city.

An image of the 2,000-year-old find was shared on Instagram by Massimo Ossana, the archaeological site's general director.

These counters were particularly popular, with about 150 of them spread across the city before the volcanic eruption in 79 AD which killed more than 2,000 people and buried the town under ash.

They served drinks and snacks including coarse bread with salty fish, baked cheese and lentils.

Pompeii was discovered in the 16th century. Excavations, which began in 1748 and continue to this day, regularly provide new archaeological treasures.