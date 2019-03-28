EU must unite to saves lives in the Mediterranean and stabilise Libya ǀ View

Opinions expressed in View articles are solely those of the authors.

On March 26, EU governments agreed to extend the mandate of EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia for six months. The EU anti-smuggling mission in the Mediterranean will be scaled down with the retrieval of the naval assets.

The technical prolongation option was chosen after Italy, leading the mission, refused to continue the operation unless other EU countries to open their ports for disembarkation.

The decision fails to address the lack of capacity to rescue people in distress and shows the unwillingness to have a sustainable common EU action in the Central Mediterranean.

Sophia’s mandate did not include saving lives at sea and stopped rescuing people in 2018, after 49000 people were saved since 2015.

A recent leak confirmed EU officials knew Sophia was underperforming in disrupting smuggling networks and had a substantial human cost, making the crossing of the Mediterranean more perilous for people.

If arrivals to European soil dropped, the chances of dying at sea remain high.

European governments have multiplied legal and bureaucratic hurdles to stop NGOs operations to save human lives at sea.

It is high time for EU to put in place a collective, predictable life-saving system in the Mediterranean.

EU action in the central Mediterranean cannot be separated from its policies in Europe’s southern shores.

In Libya, the EU must intensify its efforts for a unified and legitimate government in Tripoli, or there will be no lasting stability in the country nor improvement of migrants’ conditions.

In overcrowded facilities, at least 5000 migrants and refugees suffer abuses and live in inhumane conditions as regularly denounced by countless reports, including the latest report by the Women’s Refugee Commission on routine sexual abuses of women in detention centres.

Outside confinement, migrant workers have increasingly become vulnerable to extortion, kidnapping and abduction.

The United Nations will organise the national conference on 14-16 April, a national reconciliation summit that will focus on stabilising Libya.

It will be an opportunity for EU countries to unite their efforts to support of the process of reconciliation and revise their migration-related support to Libya.

The country is as close to a fully blown civil war as it is to a National Conference and a lasting peace and stability.

EU migration management in Libya is an important part of the picture.

Through the EU Trust Fund, EU assistance and training in Libya meant de facto paying of militias to stop smuggling migrants and refugees and crack down on those that continue to do so.

The “reconversion” of smugglers reduced arrivals but it also meant that the militias involved shifted to other illegal activities, such as fuel smuggling.

In Libyan coastal towns facing Sicily, funding coming from Europe sparked conflict between militias that received funding and those that did not. This is how the Libyan war economy works (the Chatham House report).

With EU financial support, the Libyan Coast Guard is intercepting people at sea and bringing them back to detention centres in Libya.

Bilaterally, EU governments are also beefing up the Libyan Coast Guard: after Italy signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 for increased assistance and support, France recently announced six vessels will be given to intercept people at sea.

In 2018, around 15000 people were rescued and brought back; in 2019 at least 1000 people left the Libyan coasts in the first two months of 2019.

The UN and the EU recognised migrants rescued in international waters should not be sent back to Libya to detention centres.

Alarm Phone documented Italy and Malta are abdicating their responsibility for coordination of rescue operation to Libyan coastguards that bring people back to unsafe ports in Libya.

EU financial support to the Libyan Coast Guard and the Tripoli government should be conditional on the end of arbitrary detention and the start of effective monitoring and accountability mechanisms for the Libyan Coast Guard, State authorities and non-state actors.

On the longer run, EU money should address structural dysfunctionalities of the Libyan state, reforming the justice system including on asylum.

The EU must look at Libya beyond the lens of curbing migration. This approach has exacerbated conflict in the country and fuelled violence and human rights abuses.

Last month, France, Italy and the UK with a joint statement decided to put their weight behind UN’s efforts towards the elections in the country.

Now, ahead of the national conference in April, efforts must be made to have a concerted action by EU states to support the reconciliation process, rethink the engagement on migration and develop a fully coordinated Common Foreign and Security Policy in Libya.

Alessia Mora, Srdjan Cvijic

Srdjan Cvijic is a senior policy analyst on EU foreign policy in OSEPI leading the advocacy on enlargement and southern neighbourhood.

Alessia Mora is a policy analyst on EU migration and asylum policies at the Open Society European Policy Institute.