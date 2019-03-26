Anti-Brexit protests spur calls for second referendum

More than one million people marched in London on Saturday to demand a second Brexit referendum, according to Put it to the People organisers. A separate petition to the UK parliament — which calls on Britain to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU — has over 5 million signatures.

Conservative British MEP Nirj Deva said on Monday's episode of Raw Politics that it would be an “extremely foolish party” that would ignore these people. However, he said, “We should also take into consideration the 17-plus million votes of people who wanted to leave.”

“Just as MPs will now have their third vote on the withdrawal agreement, why can’t the people also,” British Labour MEP Judith Kirton-Darling asked.

Kirton-Darling suggested the UK hold a “confirmatory vote” to allow voters another chance to make a decision on Brexit.