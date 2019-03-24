Orban hits out at critics over EPP decision

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has said his government may resume its media attacks on European Union institutions.

Speaking on public radio on Sunday, Orban also apologised to members of the European People's Party after an earlier media campaign directly attacked European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker by suggesting he advocated mass immigration into Europe.

He also said Juncker was a puppet of Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire George Soros.

His remarks led the centre-right grouping of the EPP to suspend Orban's nationalist party, Fidesz.

But although he apologised to the group he admitted that, in the run up to the European elections, he may continue to pursue a media war against EU bodies.

Orban has also heavily criticised European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans; the European Socialist candidate who will take over from Juncker after the May elections.

Orban also said the outcome of the European vote would determine whether Fidesz remains in the EPP group or seeks a new alliance in Europe. He will demand reassurances from the group that it will become anti-immigration and support Christian values. If it doesn't then he will refuse to work with them.

As President of Fidesz he also argued that those who criticise his party were part of an organised campaign which supports immigration.

One of the main triggers for his dispute with the EPP was a poster campaign featuring George Soros and Jean-Claude Juncker with the slogan "You have the right to know what Brussels is planning to do."