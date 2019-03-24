Mueller report finds no proof of collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice by Trump

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election did not find any collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump or any of his campaign officials.

Attorney General William Barr sent the summary of conclusions from the report to congressional leaders and the media on Sunday. Mueller handed in his report last Friday.

However, the report did not exonerate Trump from possible obstruction of justice.

"While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Attorney General William Barr quoted Mueller as writing in his report.

Trump has always denied collaborating with Moscow or obstructing justice. Russia also denies interfering in the US elections. though US intelligence agencies say it did.

The news is likely to ignite a new political fight in Washington as Democrats will want Barr to release the report in its entirety.

Mueller's investigation brought charges against 34 people, including Russian agents and former key allies of Trump, such as campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former security adviser Mike Flynn and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

None of the charges, however, directly related to whether Trump's campaign worked with Moscow.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said the report findings were better than he expected and White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the findings were a "total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States."

READ MORE: Who is Robert Mueller, the man behind the report on Trump?