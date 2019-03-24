Family of injured gilets jaunes protester takes legal action

The family of a 73-year-old woman is taking legal action after she was struck by police during the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protests in Nice, reported French media.

Pictures taken by Reuters on Saturday and circulated on social media showed Genevieve Legay lying on the ground after apparently hitting her head on a metal bar.

Doctors said Legay was "conscious, coherent, and could answer all the questions," reported local newspaper Nice-Matin.

Legay, the spokeswoman for the local office of an anti-globalisation NGO, was protesting in a banned area of the city centre when the police charged into the group she was with.

The protester's family will file a complaint for "willful violence by armed persons holding public authority on a vulnerable person," their lawyer told France Info.

Nice’s public prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine what happened during the charge, said France Info.

For the first time at a gilets jaunes protest, military units were deployed to help police fight off the violence seen at previous Saturday protests.

The demonstration in Paris was far more peaceful than last weekend's, which saw some landmarks on the Champs Elysees torched and looted.

The gilets jaunes protests are named after the bright yellow vests that French drivers keep in their cars to signal they're part of the movement.

Demonstrations started in November against the rise of fuel tax prices but have morphed into a bigger backlash of Macron's administration.

Across France, 40,500 demonstrators turned up this Saturday, up from 32,300 last weekend, said Castaner. In Paris alone, the number of demonstrators fell to 5,000 from 10,000.