Wingsuits swoop over Los Angeles skyscrapers during supermoon night sky

Los Angeles had a special flypast to mark the coinciding of the final supermoon of the year and the spring equinox.

A team of diving and jumping experts leapt from a helicopter above the US city and swooped at more than 190 kilometres per hour.

They wore wingsuits — special jumpsuits that shape the human body into an airfoil, which creates lift and, with it, "human flight".

The suits were fitted with LED lights and sparkling pyrotechnics, which saw them stand out as the sun set and the supermoon rose.