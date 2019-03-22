Priest stabbed during livestream of morning mass in Canada's largest church

A man has been arrested after a priest in Montreal was stabbed on FRiday during a livestreamed morning mass in Canada's largest church.

Father Claude Grou, the rector of the Saint Joseph's Oratory, was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable condition, according to the Archdiocese of Montreal.

Authorities responded to call around 8:40 a.m. and when they arrived the priest was lightly injured on his upper body, Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said.

The suspect was taken into custody, transported to a detention center and will be interviewed by investigators later today, she said.

Grou was not "afraid for his life," tweeted Jasmin Lemieux-Lefebvre, director of communications for the Catholic Church of Quebec.