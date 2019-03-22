Ethical jewellery is Baselworld’s ultimate luxury

From diamond to gold, responsible business practices appear to gain momentum in the international jewellery market. Living it went to Baselword, the world’s biggest watch and jewellery fair to find out more about the ethical players showing the way to the industry.

Each Spring, international watchmakers and jewellers show their latest creations and innovations to over 100,000 eager visitors, in this charming city of Northern Switzerland. While the industry is facing some challenges, major brands as well as newcomers, are combining progress and sustainability.

In the past few years, responsible sourcing has become a concern for both sellers and buyers. Nowadays, certifications are more important than ever, and the United Nation’s Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, established in 2003 and preventing "conflict diamonds" from entering the mainstream rough diamond market, is not overlooked.

As for ethical gold, it has become the cornerstone of many brands, such as Chopard who claims to use 100% ethical gold from remote artisanal mines for all its creations. As a matter of fact, 90% of gold miners globally are artisanal. An estimated 100 million people worldwide rely on small-scale mining to support their families and communities, reports the Fairtrade Foundation.

As the Baselworld embraces ethical jewellery and watchmaking, it is fair to say that the ultimate luxury might be transparency.

