Officine Garibaldi space brings Pisa's community together

18 months since its unveiling, the Officine Garibaldi has become a hotspot in the Tuscany region. The open structure which attracts high profile figures, tourists but also citizens of all ages. Euronews spoke to Manuela Arrighi who manages the multipurpose space.

“The structure has been received with open applauds, in particular for the prestigious academic institutions it houses. That includes the University of Pisa, the Scuola Sant'Anna,la Scuola Normale, the CNR. We even have the Arpa Foundation which presents the International Festival of Robotics at the Officine Garibaldi,” she told Euronews.

“It's a dream because we managed to create a meeting point for the community. That’s very important because every day a lot of families come here, a lot of people, a lot of children, elderly people. Officine Garibaldi has become a real social and cultural centre.”