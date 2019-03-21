Iraq ferry sinking: at least 40 killed after overloaded vessel sinks

At least 40 people died after an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul in Iraq, according to police and media sources.

The head of Mosul’s Civil Defence Authority, Husam Khalil, told Reuters most of the victims were women and children who could not swim.

The vessel was believed to be carrying 200 people who were celebrating the holiday of Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring and the Kurdish and Persian New Year.

A rescue team is currently retrieving survivors, Khalil said.

Footage shared on social media showed people shouting for help as people gathered near the river bank.