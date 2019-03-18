Watch live: House Speaker rules out third vote on same Brexit deal

The UK's Parliament Speaker John Bercow has said the British government must submit a different Brexit proposition to parliament, different from the last one it lost last week ago if it wants to hold another vote on its plans to leave the EU.

Bercow also said the government could bring forward a new proposition that is not the same as the previous vote if it wished to do so and suggested it is likely to need EU approval to be able to put it to a further vote in parliament.

"This is my conclusion: if the government wishes to bring forward a new proposition that is neither the same, nor substantially the same as that disposed of by the house on the 12th of March, this would be entirely in order," Bercow said.

"What the government cannot legitimately do is to resubmit to the House (of Commons) the same proposition or substantially the same proposition as that of last week which was rejected by 149 votes."

Conservative MP James Cleverly said if Bercow had made the ruling earlier, ministers may have realised it was their last chance to vote for the Brexit deal and may have voted differently last week.

In response, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesperson has said it is not in a place to discuss the motion and timing of another Brexit vote.

Watch the video in the player above to see the debate on the procedure to extend the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

