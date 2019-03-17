Memorial services held for victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

A week after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, memorial services have been taking place to remember the 157 people on board who died.

The services came as new details emerged of the flight’s final moments.

Sources said flight 302 had an unusually high speed after take-off before the plane reported problems and asked permission to climb quickly.

A source told Reuters the pilot sounded very scared.

Meanwhile, efforts were continuing to identify the remains.

Ethiopia's Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges, said: “The DNA sample collection from relatives has already started. For those relatives living abroad, we will try and access them through a different branch of the operator. The victim identification will probably take five to six months."

The plane crashed into a field southeast of Addis Ababa and most of the victims were burned beyond recognition.

In the absence of a body, the Ethiopian carrier has offered bereaved families charred earth from the plane crash site to bury.

Passengers from more than 30 nations were aboard.