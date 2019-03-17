Bottas wins season-opening Australian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas has clinched the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes, beating his world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton to the win.

Runner-up Hamilton had to battle to hold off third-placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and who took a skid in the grass late on.

It was the first win for Bottas since Abu Dhabi in 2017 and he also took a bonus point for the fastest lap at Albert Park's lakeside circuit.

With Mercedes clinching the first two spots and Red Bull in third, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were reduced to fighting each other for a minor position.

Kevin Magnussen of Haas rounded out the top six, ahead of Renault's seventh-placed Nico Hulkenberg.