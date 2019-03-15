Lucky dog rescued in Scotland by helicopter crew on training exercise
A dog missing for 48 hours in difficult weather conditions was rescued by a helicopter crew in Cairngorms, Scotland on Wednesday.
Videos and photos shared by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency showed the dog being airlifted from the snowy mountains and placed in an aircraft by its rescuers.
The agency said the Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew was carrying out winter training exercise when they spotted the canine stranded on a narrow ledge.