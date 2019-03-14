Robert Mueller's top prosecutor leaving special counsel's office

WASHINGTON — Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller's top prosecutor, is leaving the special counsel's office within the next week or so, a source close to him confirmed to NBC News.

The news was first reported by National Public Radio, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Mueller's top FBI investigator, David Archey, has also left Mueller's team to become the agent in charge of the Richmond field office, according to a FBI announcement posted Friday. A top counterintelligence official, Archey had been the senior agent on Mueller's team.

The high profile departures are the latest public signal that the special counsel is close to wrapping up his investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and the 2016 Russian election interference effort.

Law enforcement and Congressional officials have told NBC News that the Mueller investigation is nearing its end. A confidential report by Mueller's office is expected to be sent to the Department of Justice soon. Congressional Democrats say they will demand its full release.

Weissmann is the former chief of the Justice Department criminal fraud section who led the prosecution of former Enron executives. Previously, as a prosecutor in New York, he tried two dozen mafia cases, according to news reports.

Special counsel Robert Mueller leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong

Weissmann led the arguments in the Manafort sentencing Wednesday, and many members of the Mueller team were in the courtroom. The source said Weissmann would not be leaving with major unfinished legal business still to play out. There has been no sign that the Mueller grand jury has met since it released an indictment of former Trump associate Roger Stone in January.

Weissmann will resume teaching at New York University, among other engagements, the source said.

Multiple law enforcement officials tell NBC News that Mueller has farmed out cases not directly related to Russia to other Justice Department offices. Prosecutors in New York continue to investigate individuals in the Trump Organization and the Trump inaugural committee, while prosecutors in Virginia investigate foreign lobbying.