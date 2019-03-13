These sustainable fashion designs tell personal stories

While well-known designers are showcasing their impressive collections on big fashion weeks around the world and work hard to keep their audience fascinated from season to season, an upcoming ethical brand chose to make their influence in a completely different way.

About A Worker, created by two young entrepreneurs in 2016, present collections designed by mainly factory workers while promoting responsible craftsmanship.

They claim that their collections do not follow seasons but the countries where the production takes place, hence casting the light on the invisible creators and unheard stories of the fashion world.

While putting the social, economic and environmental impacts of fashion in the spotlight, the brand asks the creators to make designs which reflect their reality as a textile worker and their opinion regarding the fashion industry. After the success of their first collection, they have decided to collaborate with the inmates of the sewing workshop from the Giudecca prison in Venice.

Click on the video to see the second collection of the brand.