Live: No-deal Brexit vote, Boeing 737 grounded and Eurostar strike

British MPs reject Brexit deal despite May securing changes to backstop

British lawmakers on Tuesday rejected May's Brexit deal for a second time with 391 votes against, 242 in favour. EU leaders including European Council President Donald Tusk, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the bloc's chief Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier have all said the EU has done everything possible.

MPs will decide on Wednesday whether to allow a no-deal Brexit and vote on amendments. Should they discard this scenario, they will be called upon to vote on Thursday on whether to extend Article 50.

EU aviation safety agency grounds all flights on Boeing 737 MAX planes

The European Union's aviation safety agency has suspended all flights on Boeing 737 MAX planes in the bloc following the Ethiopian Airlines accident, the authority said in a statement.

France, Germany, Italy and the UK have also grounded the Boeing 737 MAX.

These decisions come after this same model was involved in its second deadly crash over the last half year, causing concerns for the world's biggest planemaker.

Eurostar trains hit by severe delays as French customs officers continue Brexit protest

The high-speed railway service Eurostar connecting London to Paris and other majors European cities has suffered major disruptions over the past few days.

Delays were down to work-to-rule industrial action by French customs officers due to show what processes will be like in the event of a no-deal Brexit and pressing for higher pay.

