Facebook, messenger, and Instagram down across Europe and US

Some Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram users reported the services were down on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Facebook wrote it was aware "some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps" and that it was "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible".

Euronews has reached out to Facebook for comment but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

According to tracking website Down Detector, the problems hit Facebook users in Europe and the US hardest. The website said it received more than 11,000 reports of issues at 18.00 CET, which included total blackouts, complaints of difficulties with the Facebook newsfeed, and trouble logging in.

Some users took to Twitter to air their grievances.

Other users said the outage was light relief.